June 1 – Provincial Minimum Wage Increase

Victoria – To support B.C.’s lowest paid workers, the general hourly minimum wage is increasing to $14.60, and the minimum wage rates for liquor servers, resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders are also increasing, effective Monday, June 1, 2020.

In 2018, the NDP Provincial Government committed to raising the minimum wage following a path of annual increases that are regular, measured and predictable.

Effective June 1:

General minimum wage increases 5.4% to $14.60 per hour, an increase of $0.75 per hour.

Liquor server minimum wage increases 9.8% to $13.95 per hour, an increase of $1.25 per hour.

Resident caretaker minimum wage, per month, increases 5.4% to $876.35 for those who manage nine to 60 units (an increase of $35.12/unit), or $2,985.04 for 61 or more units.

Live-in camp leader minimum wage, per day, increases 5.4% to $116.86.

These increases for low-wage workers are the third of four planned increases scheduled to take place on June 1 of each year since 2018. The increases are the result of recommendations from the independent Fair Wages Commission, established in 2017 to advise government on an approach to raising provincial minimum wages.