Chilliwack Black Lives Matter March – Friday June 5

Chilliwack – An organization called Chilliwack Black Lives Matter has organized a march is response to the death of an unarmed Minneapolis African American George Floyd.

Now fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with 3rd-degree murder. Floyd died when the officer knelled on his neck and blocked his airway.

Local organizers Leandra Soliel and Max Gill stated on their Facebook page that the march will be from Chilliwack secondary school to the Chilliwack Colosseum.

This starts at 4PM Friday June 5th and should last until 6PM. See map below.

“This will be a peaceful march that will honour those who’s lives have been taken due to police brutality. Please wear masks and physically distant. Bring signs drums whatever you can to bring awareness and stop the silence.”