BC Transit/Valley Buses Will Resume Front Door Loading, Collect Fares June 1

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – On June 1, BC Transit will allow for a return to front door loading and collection of fares in all BC Transit communities. With the change, fares will be collected on conventional, community, and handyDART services.

BC Transit will be installing a temporary vinyl panel to allow for physical distancing for the operator and customers on all buses without a full driver door. This new safety measures aligns with the direction from the Provincial Health Officer.

With the change to front door loading and collecting fares, other safety measures already implemented will remain in effect including:

Enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities.

Communication to staff and customers about physical distancing procedures. Limiting passenger capacity to support physical distancing. Enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind. Vinyl panels on light duty buses.

Until June 1, rear door loading and not collecting fares will continue.

BC Transit continues to provide transportation services for those that need us including essential service workers and those going for their weekly grocery trip.

For more details about BC Transit fares and services, visit BCTransit.com.