Abby’s Bakerview Mennonite Brethren Church Could Become Temporary Shelter From COVID

Abbotsford – During the Monday Abbotsford council session, Council is expected to endorse Bakerview Mennonite Brethren Church as a possible COVID homeless shelter.

From the Council agenda: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Housing, Fraser Health Authority and the Ministry of Social Development have been looking to activate response activities for vulnerable individuals in Abbotsford. Bakerview Mennonite Brethren Church (2285 Clearbrook Road) has been identified as the preferred location for an emergency response centre.

The zoning would be for a temporary use permit only.

Council agenda is here.