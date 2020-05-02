Review – April Showers (What There Was) Bring May Flowers, Drier Than Usual – and that snow day ….

Chilliwack – April Showers Bring May Flowers.

Well, for 2020, not so much. In his monthly report for FVN and chillTV, Environment Canada’s Roger Pannett noted the lack of rain for April 2020.

The month started cool and sunny before an upper trough of low pressure, coupled with the proximity of an Arctic front, produced a rare heavy April snowfall on April 3rd. It was the snowiest April day in Chilliwack since the 15 cm snowfall on April 11th, 1981.

A building ridge of High pressure, only interspersed once on April 11th by a passing weak trough of low pressure, resulted in 17 days of dry & mostly sunny weather conditions. After two frosty lows of 0.0 ⁰C on April 2nd & 4th, temperatures peaked for the month at 21.8 ⁰°C (7.6°C above normal) on April 16th with a low relative humidity at 19%. (This temperature was far below the record max for the day of 30.6 ⁰C in 1897). In dry outflow east winds & beneath clear sunny skies, on April 11th & 12th the relative humidity dropped to a very dry 11% & 12%.

During the last week of the month, typical damp and showery conditions returned. On April 25th the passage of a cold front produced heavy showers, hail and low elevation mountain snowfalls.

With mean temperatures for the month 1.33°C above normal (+ or – 1.1°C standard deviation), it was the 9th consecutive April with temperatures above normal.

The last frost of the season occurred on April 4th, compared to the April 6th average last frost date.

With total precipitation 36.6 % below normal it was the driest April in 4 years.

The 2020 precipitation total to date is 656.5 mm on 76 days compared to the average of 760.8 mm on 68 days.

Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, B.C.