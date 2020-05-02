UPDATE – Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society – Sofa Session Live Stream Fundraiser – Brings In $4K

Chilliwack – Friday, May 1st was originally the annual Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Gala Dinner. For the past few years, Trevor McDonald has co hosted this event with Mike Csoka but because of the current situation they were forced to cancel this very important annual event.

So, Trevor did another SOFA SESSION LIVE STREAM. Friday, May 1st from 8:30 – 10:00 pm, raising money for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society.

Talk about success, Trevor posted to Facebook: Last nights Sofa Session live stream concert was amazing and YOU raised 4000.00 for CHILLIWACK BOWLS OF HOPE! To donate …www.Chilliwackbowlsofhope.com

Facebook info is here