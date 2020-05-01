Serious Collision Sends One to Hospital and Closes Chilliwack Lake Road from Allison Pool to Tamihi Bridge (VIDEO-NOTE LANGUAGE)

Chilliwack Lake Road 4:35PM Friday – A 37 year old woman has been airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital with serious injuries and Chilliwack Lake Road is currently closed to traffic in the area of Allison Pool and the Tamihi Bridge after a single vehicle collision which occurred early Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2pm on Friday, May 1st, 2020, Chilliwack RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Chilliwack Lake Road in the area of Allison Pool and the Tamihi Bridge. The 37 year old driver has been airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital where she will be treated for serious injuries. Traffic investigators from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) are currently on scene investigating the cause of this crash.

Chilliwack Lake Road is open to all traffic between Allison Pool and the Tamihi Bridge. Expect Delays.