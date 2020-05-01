chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Counc. Sue Knott – Executive Director For Chilliwack Hospice: April 30, 2020 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Counc. Sue Knott – Executive Director For Chilliwack Hospice: April 30, 2020
Your News This Week for Chilliwack, includes:
- Chilliwack Senior’s Centre records first case of COVID-19
- City provides relief for some homeowners on their utility bills, do you qualify?
And…cancellation of more city events due to the pandemic.
News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV Interview: Don Lehn with Chilliwack City Councillor AND Executive Director of the @Chilliwack Hospice Society, Sue Knott!
