chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Counc. Sue Knott – Executive Director For Chilliwack Hospice: April 30, 2020 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn May 1, 2020

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Interview with Counc. Sue Knott – Executive Director For Chilliwack Hospice: April 30, 2020

Your News This Week for Chilliwack, includes:

  • Chilliwack Senior’s Centre records first case of COVID-19
  • City provides relief for some homeowners on their utility bills, do you qualify?
    And…cancellation of more city events due to the pandemic.

News Director: Don Lehn
chillTV Interview: Don Lehn with Chilliwack City Councillor AND Executive Director of the @Chilliwack Hospice Society, Sue Knott!

