Chilliwack’s Sardis Secndary Will Have An Almost Cap and Gown Grad Ceremony

Chilliwack – After the Chilliwack School Board put the kibosh on proms and grad ceremonies ( in person), Sardis Secondary will try to forge ahead with a virtual ceremony.
While the logistics and bugs still have to be ironed out, the school reached out to a unnamed media company to produce a web only ceremony.
Details to be announced soon.
The plan remains to have students in cap and gown with the obligatory valedictorian and a School Board Trustee present.
The full statement is below:
