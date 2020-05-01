Chilliwack’s Sardis Secndary Will Have An Almost Cap and Gown Grad Ceremony

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn May 1, 2020

Chilliwack – After the Chilliwack School Board put the kibosh on proms and grad ceremonies ( in person), Sardis Secondary will try to forge ahead with a virtual ceremony.

While the logistics and bugs still have to be ironed out, the school reached out to a unnamed media company to produce a web only ceremony.

Details to be announced soon.

The plan remains to have students in cap and gown with the obligatory valedictorian and a School Board Trustee present.

The full statement is below:

