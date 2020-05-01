Abby Helpseeker App Connects People to Services And Supports

Abbotsford – A new tool is available to connect people in need of services and resources with the many service providers operating across Abbotsford.

Helpseeker is a free and private location-based help service network that allows people to find the closest, most relevant service to meet their needs. It can be used directly through the @Abbotsford City Services App.

Helpseeker: www.helpseeker.org

Abbotsford Mobile App: https://www.abbotsford.ca/feedback/at_abbotsford_mobile_app.htm

Service providers can register directly on the app which includes various COVID-19 resources, modified services and public information updates. Over 200 local organizations/programs have claimed and updated their service and program profiles over the past month. Some of these supports include housing, health and social services, programs and resources for mental health, counselling, child care, parenting resources, addictions, domestic violence, housing, shelters, recreation and more.

Helpseeker is an initiative of the Abbotsford Homelessness Prevention and Response System (AHPRS) to support individuals and families with access to housing, health services, income assistance/job training/education, and community integration supports. The AHPRS was developed and implemented in collaboration with senior levels of government, local service providers and community organizations.