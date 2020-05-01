2020 Chilliwack Canada Day Celebrations Cancelled

Chilliwack – Oh! Canada! Oh! Chilliwack !

Following the direction of BC’s provincial health officer, the City of Chilliwack is cancelling the 2020 Canada Day celebrations.

The Provinces Top Doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently stated that she does not expect to lift the public health order prohibiting mass gatherings this summer. The full day celebration, typically held on July 1 in Townsend Park, will not proceed this year in order to adhere to the public health orders, and to encourage physical distancing.

“We continue to follow the directions of Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s provincial health officer, in order to keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Popove. “I know this is disappointing for many, and I hope our residents will still find ways to enjoy the holiday safely.”

For ideas to stay connected while apart, visit chilliwack.com/connect.

Hopefully, someone or some group may do an on line program, that has yet to be determined.