Mission Music with New #ILoveMission Playlist – Fill The Gap From Folk Fest Cancellation

Mission —A new playlist featuring musicians with roots in Mission has been created as part of the #ILoveMission initiative.

“Music has been my go-to during the COVID-19 crisis when I need to relax and go back to a joyful memory,” said Mayor Pam Alexis. “The #ILoveMission list truly shows the range and richness of musical talent connected to our community and I’m very happy to see it shared at a time when people are at home and need it most. We are so proud of our artists. Music is so much of who we are. Music is at our heart.”

Songs on the #ILoveMission list were selected in collaboration with staff from the legendary Mission Folk Music Festival at Fraser River Heritage Park, which had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

“This list was compiled with the assistance of the team over at The Mission Folk Music Festival who remain committed to local artists and their music,” said Michelle Demers Shaevitz, Artistic and Festival Director of the Mission Folk Music Festival.

Featured musicians have either grown up in Mission, are current residents, or have performed here in the past, including John Welsh, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lights, Faber Drive, Matthew Good and Kyler Piece.

Listen to the playlist for free on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0gVZ4Wi9etV0nb5Z59SrVW?si=J7B2h-WqStynH4inV1S97g

Find more about #ILoveMission at mission.ca/ilovemission.