Chilliwack Chamber Business On The Green – Cancelled

Chilliwack – Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Business on the Green Golf Tournament.

This tournament is one that everyone looks forward to each year and as a Non-Profit organization it is also one of their main fundraisers of the year.

The Chamber plans to host the 2021 Business on the Green Golf Tournament at the same time next year and hope that you will join as a sponsor then.

At this time, both sponsors and players have been provided different options to choose with respect to paid invoices. One of these options will be to support the upcoming 2020 Inaugural Chilliwack Give a Thon. Details to come shortly with the date set for Wednesday, June 10th.