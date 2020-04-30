Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society – Sofa Session Live Stream Fundraiser – May 1

Chilliwack – Friday, May 1st was originally the annual Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Gala Dinner. For the past few years, Trevor MacDonald has co hosted this event with Mike Csoka but because of the current situation they were forced to cancel this very important annual event.

So, Trevor is doing another SOFA SESSION LIVE STREAM. Friday, May 1st from 8:30 – 10:00 pm, raising money for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little. Anything helps. Thank you for your support.

Facebook info is here