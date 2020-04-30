UPDATE – APD Search For Lost Hiker On Sumas Mountain – Found Safe

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police has asked for the public’s assistance in locating missing hiker, David Harper (60 years old), last seen in Sumas Mountain Park heading to the cellular tower trail Wednesday afternoon at 1 pm. Mr. Harper was hiking with his wife; but they separated when he decided to hike further, and she went back to their vehicle.

As of a Thursday statement at 3PM – Abbotsford Police said Mr. Harper has been located by the Abbotsford Police Department after he made his way off Sumas Mountain late Thursday morning.

David Harper/APD

APD are asking residents and hikers in Sumas Mountain Park to please be on the lookout for Mr. David Harper who is with his large breed Cane Corso dog, Bella, and wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Mr. Harper requires medication, and his family is very concerned about his well-being.

If you locate Mr. Harper or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).