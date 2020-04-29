Hope RCMP – Fort Street Construction Site Theft – Suspect Arrested

Hope – A local Hope man was arrested by RCMP and alleged stolen property was recovered during the police investigation of thefts from a construction site.

On April 10, 2020 an alert citizen reported a suspicious person and the alleged theft of copper wire from a construction site in the 300-block of Fort Street to the Hope RCMP. As police pursued their investigation a second call was received from the same citizen in the early morning of April 12, 2020 to report a prowler on the construction site.

Frontline police officers arrived at the address where a 34-year-old man from Hope was quickly located and arrested by police. The individual was later released from custody.

As police pursued their investigation the man was linked to an address in the 200-block of Douglas Street and a lot on Water Street. Property allegedly stolen from the construction site was located and seized at both locations and returned to the owner by investigators.

“Alert citizens immediately reporting suspicious activity were responsible for the arrest of a suspect,” says Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner of Hope RCMP. “Tools and equipment valued in excess of $15,000 have been returned to the construction site owner.”

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report to the BC Prosecutors Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

