Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry Takes Positive PR Stand – Announces COVID Positive Test For Worker

Fraser Valley – In what could be called great PR as well as just being responsible, Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry took to social media late Tuesday evening, that they have a positive test among their workers.

Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has always been an integral part of the annual Yarrow Barn Burner BBQ (which is of course, cancelled for this year).

Chilliwack MLA John Martin posted to Facebook: Thank you for publicly disclosing this. I love your product and will always support FVSP.

The Yarrow based company posted:

On behalf of our family, we wish to inform you that one of our plant workers has tested positive for COVID-19 on the afternoon of April 28th. The employee has been at home in isolation since Friday following the onset of mild symptoms.

To our valued customers, we will continue to work with Fraser Health Authority, as well as government inspectors and officials to ensure we follow all recommended protocols, and implement all necessary precautions and procedures.

Fraser Health has stated that there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source of transmission, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Similar businesses to ours have not been required to recall poultry products.

To our dedicated staff, our office and The Farm Store will remain open. However, our plant will be closed Wednesday, April 29 as we meet with officials to plan our next steps. We continue to urge every staff member presenting any symptoms to immediately report to human resources, and take 2 weeks off to stay home. Should you feel any symptoms associated with the Coronavirus, we ask you to isolate, rest, and recover.

We remain dedicated to communicating clearly with you as this situation unfolds. We will make information available to you as it becomes available to us. We greatly appreciate your patience throughout this process.

In the words of Dr. Bonnie Henry, “Be kind, be calm and be safe.”