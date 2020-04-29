Cultus Lake Park Board By-laws for Short Term Rentals (STR) Heading for Final Reading Thursday April 30th

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Park Board by-laws for Short Term Rentals (STR) is heading for final reading on Thursday April 30th, (Bylaw No. 1174, 2020). Prior to the by-law approval, this will be your last opportunity to provide feedback to the board on these bylaws.

The Cultus Lake Community Association have drafted a letter outlining some of the concerns they have heard from the community.

For more information your review we are including CLCA questions, and request for clarification letter as well as includes a copy of the proposed by-law (click here to download).

All correspondence to the board must be received prior to Wednesday April 27, 2020 at 4:30 pm. They can be sent to [email protected] and if you wish to copy CLCA, please cc [email protected]

