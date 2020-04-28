GoFundMe For Chilliwack Man Whose Scooter Was Stolen

Chilliwack – Sometimes bad things happen to good people. Yes it’s cliche but in this case it’s so true.

Barb Cross is trying to help out her Chilliwack cousin, Ron. Being on disability he’s limited to what he can do but is always volunteering his time to different organizations. Recently, Ron had a scooter as his only transportation and it was locked up in the underground of his apartment and someone cut the chain and stole it.

Not only is this a financial hardship, as well as loss of mobility, add to that, Ron has heart and other medical ailments.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist. That link is here.