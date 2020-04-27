UFV Fundraiser – Parking Fees Go To Student Assistance Fund

Fraser Valley – Even while working from home, UFV employees are still finding a way to help students by donating their monthly parking fees to assist those in need.

As of April 27, 152 employees are voluntarily reallocating a total of $3,980 per month to the UFV Student Emergency Fund, assisting students experiencing urgent and serious financial difficulties.

That sum will continue to climb as monthly deductions accrue, and possibly even more employees join. Organizers hope to reach their goal of 200 participants.

The idea was proposed by a staff member during roundtable discussions at a recent UFV Emergency Operations Committee meeting. Almost immediately, staff and faculty jumped on board.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, especially for students navigating uncharted personal and educational challenges,” says Anita Nielsen, UFV’s Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations.

“We wanted to help, and I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who continues stepping up and contributing to this important initiative. This idea was employee-based and really grew organically, which I think speaks volumes about how much UFV’s community cares about our students.”

Employees, alumni, and other community members can also make a one-time donation here.