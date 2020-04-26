Chilliwack Tuesday School Board Meeting – Naming Two Schools, Discussion On Two Week Spring Break In 2021

Chilliwack – At this Tuesday’s Chilliwack School Board meeting, which will be via Zoom, the board will be given information of the School Spring Break for 2021. This after a testy discussion at the last board meeting.

On February 20, 2020, Arbitrator Elaine Doyle reviewed submissions from the Board of Education and the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association (CTA), and rendered the following decision regarding the 2020 – 2021 school calendar. The Board has been advised by legal counsel that the decision of Arbitrator Doyle regarding the 2020 – 2021 calendar is binding on the Board.

In order to meet Ministry requirements for student instructional time as per the Calendar Regulation, this agreement would increase the maximum weekly teacher instructional time as follows: elementary teacher time will increase by 75 minutes, middle school teacher time will increase by 50 minutes and secondary teacher time will increase by 35 minutes.

As for naming of two new schools:

The Board of Education will be asked to approve “Imagine High” as the name for the new integrated arts and technology school. This will be down the street from AD Rundle Middle Schooland be housed in the renovated “old” UFV north campus.

The Board will also be asked to approve Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt(stee-tahs lah-lem tot-ilt) as the name for the new south side K-8 school. This was the unanimous first choice of the naming committee. Points in its favour included that the name fits well with its location, it is endorsed by Chiefs Epp and Jimmie, and the pronunciation is relatively easy for non-Halq’eméylem speakers. The committee selected River’s Edge as a second choice.