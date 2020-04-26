Canada Post Seeing Xmas-Level Parcel Volume

Ottawa – With many Canadians isolating at home and shopping more online, Canada Post is now processing and delivering parcels at levels only experienced during the busiest weeks of the Christmas season.

That is from on line ordering for everything from latex gloves to antiseptic wipes to bleach plus regular on line shopping.

Canada Post is advising customers across the country to expect delays with their parcel deliveries. The heavy incoming parcel volumes, combined with the important safety measures in processing facilities, means it is taking longer to process. Those measures include physical distancing in facilities that were never designed for keeping people two metres apart.

With so many people home during the day now the number of interactions between employees and dogs has been increasing. That original FVN story is here.

As this is happening, the postal workers union – CUPW has postponed the Union Education Program for now. The upcoming session was scheduled to take place in October and November 2020, then in February and March 2021.

CUPW also noted that even though we re all dealing with COVID-19, a contract still has to be hammered out between the union and Canada Post.

From the CUPW website dated April 22 : You may have heard by now the PSAC-UPCE and Canada Post have reached a tentative agreement. We do not know the details of this agreement, other than it is a four year agreement expiring in August 2024. Canada Post talks a lot about improving collaboration. Why won’t it start by negotiating with CUPW?