$1,000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers (BCEBW) Opens May 1

Victoria – Temporary relief is on the way for British Columbians whose ability to work has been affected by COVID-19, with applications for the $1,000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers (BCEBW) opening on May 1, 2020.

The BCEBW is a one-time, tax-free $1,000 payment for British Columbians whose ability to work has been affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people who are eligible for the new federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) are also eligible for the BCEBW, including those who have run out of employment insurance (EI) benefits and subsequently qualify for the CERB.

To be eligible for the BCEBW, people must:

have been a resident of British Columbia on March 15, 2020;

meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB;

have been approved for the CERB, even if they have not received a benefit yet;

be at least 15 years old on the date of application;

have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return; and

not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

Starting May 1, applications can be made online, at any time, and a link to the application portal will be available at: www.gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit

Also starting May 1, people can call 778 309-4630 or toll-free within B.C. at 1 855 955-3545, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) for general support or questions. Applications over the phone will begin on May 4.

Payments will start to go out within days of application. While there may be minor delays during the initial surge, government staff will be working to quickly process payments.

The benefit is part of the Province’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan to provide income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people and businesses.