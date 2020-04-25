Chilliwack’s Mill Street/ Wellington Avenue Re-Opened After Construction

Chilliwack – APRIL 25 UPDATE – Wellington Avenue and Miss Street are almost back to normal as the sewer upgrades are done and just the touch up paving needs to happen. Some businesses are open in a limited capacity including the Book Man and A Bridge To Better Living. Both have reduces hours. Check their respective social media for info.

APRIL 7 ORIGINAL STORY – The construction at the Five Corners Intersection Project continue through May with a new twist.

Works include new traffic signal, streetlights and approximately 80m of water main, 700m of curb/sidewalk and 3,000 sq. m of paving.

After adjustments to ensure the continued safety of the public and construction staff work will begin again on the Wellington Avenue portion of Five Corners project on Tuesday, April 7.

Wellington Avenue will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Young Road to Mill Street from April 7 to 24. To minimize the inconvenience to the Businesses which are open in the area, Mill Street will be reversed to allow one-way access from Victoria Ave and to Wellington Ave west of Mill Street.