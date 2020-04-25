UPDATE – Body of David McCallum Found – No Foul Play

Columbia Valley – APRIL 25 UPDATE – The body of David McCallum who was reported missing on Thursday, has been found. There was no foul play.

In an update on Saturday morning, RCMP said that the BC Coroners Service is now investigating and criminality is not suspected in the man’s death.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” RCMP said.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance use.

APRIL 23 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP are currently responding to an unfolding police incident at the south end of Columbia Valley.

RCMP are asking the public in that area to exercise caution, avoid the area and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they observe a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia license plate “PA558R”

The unfolding event in the Columbia Valley area of Chilliwack has transitioned into a Missing Person investigation. 39 year old David McCullum last contacted his family on the morning of Thursday, April 23 and he has not been heard from since. He was driving a dark grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate “PA558R.” Investigation has determined that his last known location was at approximately 930 am in the south end of Columbia Valley. Despite extensive aerial and ground searches of the area and its surrounding, police have not yet located David McCullum or his Tacoma pickup.

RCMP/David McCallum

David McCullum is described as:

· Caucasian Male

· Height: 5 foot, 10 inches tall (177 cms)

· Weight: 161 pounds

· Eyes: Brown

· Hair: Brown

· Wearing: Dark grey hoodie

RCMP Submitted photo

The individual associated to this vehicle is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time.

Police are concerned for his well being.

Do NOT approach the vehicle and call 911 immediately.