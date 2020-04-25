A Bridge To Better Living – Antique and Gently Used Furniture, Collectables Store In Downtown Chilliwack IS OPEN (VIDEO TOUR)

Chilliwack – Along Wellington Avenue, just up from Five Corners, there are two store fronts that are run by A Bridge To Better Living.

The location across from the Royal Hotel IS OPEN, from 11am to 3pm with social distance measures in effect. They are here to help you find anything you might need during these unusual times.

Joyce, Brian and crew operate the two that help a number of non-profit organizations including one close to staff at FVN – Diabetes Canada.

Brian operates the store that specializes in collectables, clothing, tools, records, CD’s and other amazing used finds.

Joyce runs the newest of the two stores, that specialize in antique furniture, gently used furniture, decor and other such collectables.

From their Facebook page – Hello everyone! From all of us at A Bridge to Better Living Society, we hope that you are staying safe and healthy during these unusual times. Since the beginning, the community has been at the heart of everything we have done. From working with Diabetes Canada and their Clothesline program to providing job opportunities for youth through the Canada Summer Jobs initiative, we have worked to give back to the community that supports us so much. The donations that we receive from people allow us to continue to do more for our community. Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to be available for the community by limiting reopening with social distance measures implemented in store. This will allow us to provide access to clothing, furniture, and more. In order to continue to be there for the community during these unfamiliar times, we are reaching out for donations of clothing, furniture, and more. If you would like to donate to us, please reach out at 604-795-9100, and we will make arrangements to accept your generous donation. Thank you for your continued support.

The Facebook page is here.