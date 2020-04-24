The 148th Annual Chilliwack Fair Goes Digital Due To Covid-19

Chiliwack – The 148th edition of the Chilliwack Fair won’t happen as a traditional get together at Heritage Park. But with technology, it will still happen.

Sort of..

In their statement, fair organizers says that: we have made the difficult decision that the 148th Annual Chilliwack Fair will not happen as originally planned this August 7-9, 2020. But…we are so excited to keep our 148 year old history going strong by holding a virtual Fair this summer. We are in the early stages of this new and exciting idea,so stay tuned for more information.

The Fair website is here www.chilliwackfair.com.