chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Kyle Williams of the Downtown Chilliwack BIA: April 23, 2020 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn April 24, 2020

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Kyle Williams of the Downtown Chilliwack BIA: April 23, 2020. Also

  • Oil prices plummet into negative territory; Chilliwack gas prices? Holding their own thank you very much!
  • The Progress Newspaper’s funding drive.
  • Many more event postponements announced.

and … major fines for price gouging essential goods like hand sanitizer.

