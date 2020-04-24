chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Kyle Williams of the Downtown Chilliwack BIA: April 23, 2020 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn with Kyle Williams of the Downtown Chilliwack BIA: April 23, 2020. Also
- Oil prices plummet into negative territory; Chilliwack gas prices? Holding their own thank you very much!
- The Progress Newspaper’s funding drive.
- Many more event postponements announced.
and … major fines for price gouging essential goods like hand sanitizer.
