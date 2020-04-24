Chilliwack Art & Soul: Creativity in Crisis – Facebook Page For The COVID Times

Chilliwack – A new Facebook page has cropped up, to give us all an artistic outlet to shine and take our minds off the COVID crisis.

And have some fun too!

Chilliwack Art & Soul: Creativity in Crisis launched with the mission statement: Expressing creativity in difficult times is a proven way to stay healthy and promote healing. This is a space to share your creative or artistic practice. Any medium, any age, any skill level, anything you wish to share! This is more about community connection than it is about creating ‘masterpieces’. Use this page to keep the inspiration flowing through our community and back to you. Share your quarantine or isolation creative work – works in progress, finished pieces, experiments – all of it is valid and worth sharing. What have you or your family created during this time?

The page was originally called Chilliwack – Creativity in Crisis.

Scroll through on Facebook and don’t be shy to share your art.