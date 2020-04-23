Open Burning Ban in Place in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be continuing the implementation and enforcement of the Open Air Burning Ban in alignment with the Province of British Columbia.

No permits for open air burning will be issued until further notice. The burning ban includes all agricultural and rural burning as well as the use of fireworks and sky lanterns. Burning, including campfires is not permitted at any time of the year in the urban boundary of Abbotsford. An exception to this are the designated approved fire pits at Matsqui Trail park. Residents in the urban boundary can still use gas fired fire pits, gas heaters and BBQ’s and should continue to use green waste disposal for organics and compostables.

Agricultural / rural properties are encouraged to seek alternate solutions for approved green waste materials disposal. Where solutions aren’t available, approved materials can be stored and seasoned until the ban is lifted and Burn Permits are available for purchase.

The open air burning ban is expected to be in place until October 1, 2020. The City of Abbotsford will provide updates as conditions change.

Any burning during the ban will be enforced and fines will be issued.

FYI:

Government of BC Fire Bans and Restrictions: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/fire-bans-and-restrictions

City of Abbotsford Burning Ban Information: https://www.abbotsford.ca/public_safety/fire_rescue_service/rural_open_air_burning.htm