Kent 125th Anniversary Celebrations Postponed Til 2021

Agassiz/Kent –As social gathering restrictions continue to remain in place, Council has made the difficult decision to postpone the Kent 125th Anniversary Celebrations until Summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an important celebration to have and once things are better everyone is going to want to celebrate. Right now, is not the appropriate time,” stated Mayor Sylvia Pranger.

Anyone who has registered and paid for the Homecoming Event will be fully refunded.

District staff will contact participants to administer these refunds.

Information on the rescheduled events will be posted on the Kent 125 Anniversary Celebration webpage at https://www.kentbc.ca/en/living-here/125-celebration.aspx.

For further information please contact Ms. Jennifer Thornton, Director of Community Services and Projects, at 604-796-2235 or [email protected]