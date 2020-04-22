New I Love Mission – Launched to Support Mission-Based Businesses

Mission —The District of Mission, alongside six community partners, have launched a new program called I Love Mission that includes tools and resources to help support local businesses during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

“The businesses in Mission are essential to our identity as a community,” said Mayor Pam Alexis. “During the COVID-19 crisis, many businesses have had to quickly adapt to our ‘new normal,’ and I applaud them for their swift work and effort on this. I Love Mission is about showing our community pride and taking a stand to buy, eat and support local. We’re in this together and now is a critical time to support local anyway you can.”

I Love Mission will include concrete examples for how residents can support local businesses at this time, as well as provide important resources and guides for businesses on networking, setting up an online presence, social media content ideas, and access to I Love Mission logos and giveaway items such as stickers and pins.

Some of the ways residents can shop, buy and support local are:

Order takeout from a local restaurant or cafe

Buy a gift card for a service you’ll use later

Buy from local online shops

Arrange a curb-side pick-up

Leave an online review

Pick up an I Love Mission pin or window decal for your home or car when you shop at a local store

Post a photo of your favourite local business and tag #ILoveMission

Watch for the I Love Mission campaign pop up around the community in the form of stickers and pins, and online with the #ILoveMission tag.

Alongside District of Mission, community partners involved with I Love Mission initiatives are Mission Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures North Fraser, Mission Downtown Business Association, The Junction Shopping Centre, Mission City Record, and What’s On! Mission Magazine.

Find more ways to support local, as well as access important business resources, at mission.ca/ilovemission.