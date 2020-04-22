2020 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival (VIDEO)

Mount Vernon, Washington (Tierney McAfee/Country Living/NAFDMA) – COVID has derailed the tulip festivals for both Chilliwack and Abbotsford. In Mount Vernon, The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival was able to go virtual and you can take the tour, click here.

The popular Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which usually draws millions of flower lovers to its hundreds of acres of vibrant tulip fields in Mount Vernon, Washington, was originally scheduled for April 1 though April 30. In lieu of in-person visits, some of the participating tulip farms are now offering absolutely stunning photographs, videos, and even virtual tours of the rows and rows of colorful flowers on display.

It’s not easy being cooped up indoors, especially when there is so much beauty blossoming all around us. Invite the spirit of spring into your home with our round-up of some of the most beautiful photos and footage the Skagit Valley tulips have to offer.

Let the armchair tour begin!