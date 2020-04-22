2020 Harrison Festival – Cancelled

Harrison Hot Springs – Again, we knew this was coming.

The Harrison Festival Society are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Harrison Festival of the Arts, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans are to return with an exciting 2021 festival, from July 9-18, 2021.

The following is a statement from Executive Director Andy Hillhouse:

For over 40 years, the mission of the Harrison Festival Society has been all about celebrating culture and community. We have furthered this mission primarily through the July Festival of the Arts, with live concerts on the beach and in the hall, art exhibits, theatre, literary readings, children’s programming, and a vibrant artisan market. Sadly, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be able to produce our cherished annual summer festival.

The health and safety of our beloved festival community is paramount. With the bulk of our volunteers in a vulnerable demographic, we feel it would be irresponsible to produce a live event that puts the safety of these folks at risk, and of course the safety of our audience, staff, and performers.