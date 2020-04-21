UPDATE – IHIT Fear Missing Spuzzum Woman – April Parisian — May Have Met With Foul Play

Boston Bar – While RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian, 45, of Spuzzum, the case has taken a bizarre turn.

On Tuesday Evening, IHIT tweeted their worst fear, that April may have met with foul play.

Have you seen 45yo April Parisian (pictured with boyfriend Paris Margesson) of #SpuzzumBC? She is an Indigenous female, 240-280 lbs, 5'7", with blue eyes. We believe April may have met with foul play. Last known communication was on March 28. Call #IHIT info line or @SolveCrime pic.twitter.com/LuvBKQ5dGd — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) April 22, 2020

On Thursday April 16th the Hope RCMP sought the public’s assistance in the missing person’s investigation of April Parisian from Spuzzum, BC. (Original release: http://bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2087&languageId=1&contentId=63988 ).

Later that evening, police were notified about a truck and camper registered to the missing person near the Abbotsford – Chilliwack border on Vye Road and attended the location. Upon arrival they attempted to speak with a male inside the camper. After a short dialogue, they ultimately located the man inside with what is believed to be a self-inflicted wound. The police officers called EHS and provided medical assistance, but the man later died.

As the sudden death occurred while police were present, the IIO BC has been notified and is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death.

As the death occurred within Abbotsford, the Abbotsford Police Department were also notified and they are conducting the sudden death investigation along with the BC Coroners Service.

The original missing person’s investigation remains active and given the recent events the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to lead the investigation. While April’s vehicle has been located her whereabouts is still unknown. Anyone with any information about the disappearance of April is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected] . Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Ms. Parisian was last seen by a family member around April 7 or 8, 2020 in the 38000-block of Front Street, Spuzzum.

April Parisian is described as:

· Indigenous female.

Height: 170 cm (5’7”).

Weight: 60 kg (133 lbs).

Hair: Blonde.

Eyes: Blue.