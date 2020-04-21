Electric Love Music Festival & Block Rockin Beats Postponed Until 2021

Princeton – Another festival officially pulls the plug due to the pandemic.

Electric Love Music Festival & Block Rockin Beats will be postponed until 2021. Dr. Bonnie Henry’s assessment and recommendation regarding large gatherings made it clear that the festival can not move forward with this summer’s events. Although this is something they have been quietly preparing for, they are still truly heartbroken.

Refunds (minus service fees) will be issued to those in need. If you are able to support them, your purchases will be fully honoured and transferred to future events (2021 or 2022). Please fill out the postponement form, purchases (regardless of future event pricing) will be applied to 2021 for non-responders within 30 business days.