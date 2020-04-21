Abbotsford Celebrates National Volunteer Week (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Abbotsford is celebrating National Volunteer Week; an opportunity to celebrate the impact of volunteer service and the power that volunteers bring to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world.

This is a great time to celebrate and thank Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers for their contributions to making communities across our country the some of the best places to live. Volunteering is often seen as a selfless act; a person gives their time, skills, experience, and passion to help others, without expecting anything in return. While volunteering is a form of service, many volunteers will tell you that they get more than they give. From opportunities to develop new skills, to finding deep and meaningful personal connections – the magic of volunteering is that it creates social and economic value for all.

The City of Abbotsford celebrates and recognizes the exponential impact of volunteers across our community!

Volunteering in Abbotsford: https://www.abbotsford.ca/city_hall/human_resources/volunteering.htm

Thank you video from Mayor Braun: https://youtu.be/lDvL7NIvxuw