Valley Reaction To Nova Scotia Mass Shooting (NOTE CONTENT)

Fraser Valley/Halifax (with files from Toronto Sun and NY Post) – This weekend’s mass shooting, that occurred in Nova Scotia, was the worst spree in Canada since the 1989 Montreal Polytechnique mass murder of female students in Montreal.

It is now the worst on record.

Among the 17 dead was an RCMP officer, Const. Heidi Stevenson. In his Monday morning COVID address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the bravery of all RCMP officers from coast to coast.

Nova Scotia Constable Heidi Stevenson was a23-year veteran of the RCMP killed while responding to the mass shooting. She leaves behind her parents, husband, and 2 children.

Heidi Stevenson – RCMP

The tributes continue to pour in, including locally.

We mourn the tragic loss of so many in Nova Scotia and send our deepest condolences to everyone affected by these senseless acts. We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own, @RCMPNS Cst. Heidi Stevenson – your BC RCMP family will never forget your sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/ZFJgMdKVey — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) April 20, 2020

Our thoughts @AbbyPoliceDept are with the victims & families in #NovaScotia. Standing with our brothers & sisters @RCMPNS who lost a hero who put others before self. Praying for a full recovery for the injured member. We shall never forget. #HeroInLife @rcmpgrcpolice — Mike Serr (@ChiefSerr) April 19, 2020

Thank you for your service. Rest in peace.#RCMPNS #NovaScotiaStrong https://t.co/gOuVvbu2WQ pic.twitter.com/48B3ak7QYW — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 19, 2020

From the New York Post and Toronto Sun (in part):

Horrific details surfaced Monday in Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, including how the madman apparently first killed his ex and her new boyfriend — and dragged a female Mountie from her car before shooting her execution-style.

Police sources told the Toronto Sun that the death toll — now at 18 — may rise since Canadian killer denture-fitter Gabriel Wortman set fire to homes along the way.

“There could be more’’ victims,’’ a source told the Sun. “There were burned homes that have not been searched.’’

Wortman, a local 51-year-old denturist, planned his rampage in intricate detail, apparently starting Saturday night and first taking out his ex and her beau, police sources told the Sun.

The killer — who had been obsessed with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police since high school — wore an RCMP uniform and drove around in a decommissioned cop car for part of his siege, they said.