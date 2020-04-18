Dr Bonnie Henry’s Predictions On Major Summer Events – Don’t Expect Any

Vancouver – During her COVID-19 briefing on Saturday April 18, BC’s top Doctor, Dr.Bonnie Henry dropped the bombshell. All due to social distancing and COVID-19.

Parades, fairs and festivals “won’t be happening this summer.” So no PNE, no Pride Parade, no Cloverdale Rodeo, etc. And no large weddings or funerals.

The Cloverdale Rodeo, along with Chilliwack’s Party in the Park series and Yarrow Days 50th Anniversary have all been shelved for the year.

Laura Ballance with LBMG management group, which covers the PR for the Cloversale Rodeo and the PNE issued a statement in response to Dr. Henry.

COVID-19 has impacted everything around us,in BC and throughout the world, and we are grateful for the leadership we are seeing from our health authorities and officials. Because of COVID-19, this summer will look different at the PNE. The opportunities to celebrate will be different and we absolutely recognize that our plans forthe PNE Fair and Playland will need to adjust accordingly. We continue to monitor progress and work with Government officials and,when the time is right, we will be ready to welcome the province back in ways that makes sense for all our health and safety.

No official cancellations have been announced for events including the Kent 125 celebration in the Valley, the Chilliwack Fair, Abbotsford Agrifair, Abbotsford Air Show or the Chilliwack Flight Fest.

Organizers with Kent 125 tell FVN that “an official word on this will come out soon”.

The BC Lions, minor football, Vancouver Whitecaps, Chilliwack FC , BCFC Football etc are all on hold … for now.

Monday is April 20, or 4/20. Don’t expect a smoke up anywhere. At least not in public.

While there remains hope that some social restrictions may be lifted later in May, that is not etched stone.