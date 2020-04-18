COVID Crisis At Mission Institution Going From Bad To Worse

Mission Institution – The Saturday April 18 COVID numbers continue to paint a bleak picture for inmates, corrections officers and staff inside the medium/maximum facility.

One death, 10 Corrections officers testing positive, another non corrections staff member is reported as positive. 70 prisoners are positive.

The John Howard Society is reporting that prisoners are literally trapped in their cells as the lockdown continues. Other reports from family members who have relatives on the inside, say panic has set it. John Howard continues to call for the release of low risk offenders.

Lawyer Kyla Lee of Acuman Law, who has recovered from COVID symptoms herself, Tweeted – The most troubling part about this isn’t in the story. According to judgments published on BC Court websites, Corrections was telling Crown, who were advising judges, that appropriate measures were actively in place in prisons when they clearly were not.