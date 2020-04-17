UPDATE – Yarrow Days 50th Anniversary Cancelled Until Next Year

Yarrow – APRIL 17 UPDATE – The organizing committee for the 50th anniversary of Yarrow Days (June 6 and 7) , had to make the painful decision on Friday.

Wait until next year.

Carol Margaret Bell with Yarrow Days 2020 on Facebook stated: The difficult decision has been made to cancel Yarrow Days for this year. Risks to the public of hosting a large gathering during the covid-19 pandemic are just too high. The committee will reconvene in the fall to pick up where we left off planning the 50th celebration for all to enjoy.

ORIGINAL STORY – FEBRUARY 11 – Who’s excited for Yarrow Days 2020?! Look at the size of this planning committee – it takes a village to raise a village. It may be February but it takes a lot of work to put Yarrow Days together.

This Facebook posting was done by committee member Natalie Jones.