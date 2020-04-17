Chilliwack Downtown Proud Awards, Along with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA AGM – Postponed

Chilliwack – Unlike the outright cancellation of this years Fortins Vintage Classic Car Show and Party in the Park, this is just a postponement.

The 8th Annual Downtown Proud Awards, along with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA AGM, has been postponed.



The BIA plan to reschedule for October 2020, and will have a backup plan for conducting the AGM virtually if necessary at that time.



To keep up to date on changes, please ensure that you have completed your Member Registration, and follow on Facebook.