PODCAST – John Howard Society Commentary: COVID-19 Outbreak in Federal Prisons (AUDIO, NOTE LANGUAGE)

Ottawa/Toronto/Mission – The John Howard Society which is the advocate for prisoners inside institutions. With the first COVID-19 death in any jail (Mission), their podcast “Voices Inside and Out” addresses the pandemic.

Episode Summary

There has been an alarming rate of increase in federal prisoners infected with COVID-19 at Mission Medium Institution. From April 10 to 11th, the reported confirmed cases of the virus rose from 25 to 35 prisoners, a 40% increase, with 5 prisoners being transported to a local hospital. Other federal prisons in Quebec and Ontario are also reporting COVID-19 among the staff and prisoners. Why was the federal government so slow to follow the advice of epidemiologists and safely reduce the number of prisoners? Why has there been so few prisoners actually tested for the virus? What is being done now to protect them and the community from COVID-19; and what further steps could be taken?