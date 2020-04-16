June Father’s Day Walk Run For Prostate Cancer Goes Virtual

Fraser Valley – The annual Father’s Day Walk Run For Prostate Cancer will go virtual for June 21, 2020.

Moving one step forward in #thefathersdayrun. Prostate cancer doesn’t stop for self isolation or quarantine.

The registration link can be found here.

Now more than ever, your help in needed to continue the work providing research funds and support for men in BC.

The Father’s Day Walk Run is open to anyone across BC. It doesn’t matter where you live…. from Dawson Creek to Campbell River to Cranbrook to the Fraser Valley. You can lace up your shoes and help the men in your life.

Take the next step in helping spread awareness by walking or running on Father’s Day – June 21st.Just head out around your neighbourhood, backyard, down the street,or around the block and receive a free t-shirt and a wrist band.