First Inmate Death from COVID-19 at Mission Institution

Mission – Mission Institution remains in lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis and now the first inmate of the 54 positive tests, has died.
There are reports that COVID-19 was a contributing factor mixed with other medial issues.
The BC Coroner will be involved in the case as this was an inmate of a corrections facility.
This is the first death associated with a Federal Corrections facility. As of this past Tuesday, FVN learned that as of April 14, there were no known cases in local Provincial institutions ie Ford Mountain.
6 Corrections officers have also tested positive.
|Institution
|Positive tests
|Negative tests
|Pending tests
|Total tests
|Fraser Valley Institution for Women
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Kent Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matsqui Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mission Medium Institution
|54
|10
|6
|70
|Mission Minimum Institution
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mountain Institution
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Pacific Institution
|0
|3
|6
|9
|Pacific Regional Treatment Centre
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Pacific RRAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William Head Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|British Columbia total
|54
|26
|13
|93
|Note: An individual was tested for COVID-19 upon transfer from Mission to RTC Pacific. Though he was diagnosed at RTC Pacific, he is considered as part of the Mission outbreak.
