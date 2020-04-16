First Inmate Death from COVID-19 at Mission Institution

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn April 16, 2020

Mission – Mission Institution remains in lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis and now the first inmate of the 54 positive tests, has died.

There are reports that COVID-19 was a contributing factor mixed with other medial issues.

The BC Coroner will be involved in the case as this was an inmate of a corrections facility.

This is the first death associated with a Federal Corrections facility. As of this past Tuesday, FVN learned that as of April 14, there were no known cases in local Provincial institutions ie Ford Mountain.

6 Corrections officers have also tested positive.

InstitutionPositive testsNegative testsPending testsTotal tests
Fraser Valley Institution for Women0303
Kent Institution0000
Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge0000
Matsqui Institution0000
Mission Medium Institution5410670
Mission Minimum Institution0101
Mountain Institution0404
Pacific Institution0369
Pacific Regional Treatment Centre0516
Pacific RRAC0000
William Head Institution0000
British Columbia total54261393
Note: An individual was tested for COVID-19 upon transfer from Mission to RTC Pacific. Though he was diagnosed at RTC Pacific, he is considered as part of the Mission outbreak.
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "First Inmate Death from COVID-19 at Mission Institution"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.