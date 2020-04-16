First Inmate Death from COVID-19 at Mission Institution

Mission – Mission Institution remains in lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis and now the first inmate of the 54 positive tests, has died.

There are reports that COVID-19 was a contributing factor mixed with other medial issues.

The BC Coroner will be involved in the case as this was an inmate of a corrections facility.

This is the first death associated with a Federal Corrections facility. As of this past Tuesday, FVN learned that as of April 14, there were no known cases in local Provincial institutions ie Ford Mountain.

6 Corrections officers have also tested positive.