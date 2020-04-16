Chilliwack Fair – Still Hoping for a 2020 Show

Chilliwack – While Party in the Park, the Fortins Vintage Car Show and other events are falling by the wayside (due to COVID-19), the Chilliwack Fair organizers remain hopeful for a 2020 show.

In a brief media statement on Thursday:

We are cautiously continuing to work on our plans for the 148th Chilliwack Fair this August and that is Something to Crow About (hint…this is the theme for this year’s fair)! We are taking the current Covid-19 pandemic very seriously and continue to monitor the daily influx of breaking information. We are a strong, 148 year old organization and will survive this…together! Keep checking here for updates, as there are difficult decisions ahead of us. We want to wish you all health, strength and safety during these trying times.

Organizers for the Chilliwack Flight Fest have told FVN that a decision on their show could come next week.