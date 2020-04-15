RCMP Searching For 15 Year Old Rusal Alnabhan

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP need the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old, Rusal Alnabhan. Alnabhan, who normally resides in Surrey, was last seen on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6 a.m. in the 9400-block of Menzies Street in Chilliwack where she had been staying with family friends.

Rusal Alnabhan Courtesy RCMP

Rusal Alnabhan is described as:

Middle Eastern female

Height: 145 cm (4’9’’)

Weight: heavy build

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Wearing: Black hijab, black tights and flip flops

RCMP investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of 15 year old Rusal Alnabhan to contact them immediately.

Police, family and friends are concerned for Rusal’s wellbeing and want to ensure that she is okay, says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rusal Alnabhan is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call 9-1-1.