COVID-19 – BC State of Emergency Extended To April 28

Victoria – The B.C. government has formally extended the provincial state of emergency, allowing Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on April 28, 2020, allowing government to continue to take the necessary steps to keep British Columbians safe.

“Through this challenging time, British Columbians are leading the way in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Premier John Horgan.

“British Columbians should be proud of the way we have responded to this crisis. But the work is not over,” Farnworth said. “We must hold our ground and take all the steps needed to make sure our communities remain safe and our essential service workers are supported in our ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”