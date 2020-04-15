Chilliwack Mayor’s COVID Statement, April 15 – Wildfire/Open Burning Concerns With Warm, Dry Weather

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove talked about the risk of wildfire, the smoke and breathing concerns all wrapped up within the COVID concern:

Over the long weekend, our Fire Department was dispatched to help a neighbouring community with a reported wildfire. Along with BC Wildfire Service and Chilliwack River Valley fire fighters, our crews aggressively attacked the fire that was quickly spreading up a steep hill in a heavily wooded area. Thankfully they were able to swiftly extinguish the fire.

This event is a valuable reminder that wildfire season is already here. Due to the recent warm weather, we are currently experiencing dry conditions and it doesn’t take much to unintentionally start a fire. A carelessly discarded cigarette or hot exhaust on tall grass can easily lead to a devastating fire. Now, more than ever, we need to act responsibly to ensure Chilliwack and surrounding areas stay free from wildfires.

A fire could negatively impact any member of our community and the communities around us. Please respect all outdoor burning restrictions. For more information, visit chilliwack.com/burning. Together, we can all help keep our community safe.

Mayor Ken Popove

Chilliwack