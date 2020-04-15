2020 Walk for Alzheimer’s To Be Held Online – Sunday, May 31

Fraser Valley – For the first time ever, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held online and on a single day: Sunday, May 31. The 2020 event, which traditionally takes place in communities across B.C., will assume a different format given COVID-19 and the crucial need for physical distancing. However, now, more than ever, we need to connect to honour and celebrate people affected by dementia.

“Together, we can support people affected by dementia during these unprecedented times and ensure that physical distancing does not result in social isolation,” says Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Maria Howard. “Staying socially connected is beneficial to brain health, and it is crucial to keeping our spirits high. This is a real opportunity to show we are a country united to support people affected by dementia, and that, together, we make memories matter.”

The online event will start at 9 a.m. PDT on May 31 and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. Participants will be able to stream the Walk live, while joining in the fun from their living room, back yard or balcony. The broadcast will feature participants from all across Canada who will share their personal stories of how dementia has affected their life, as well as competing in fun challenges and walking in a safe space.

It’s easy to get involved: sign up walkforalzheimers.ca to represent your local community and access updates about the online Walk experience. Funds raised will help fund programs and services to support people living with dementia in your local community. They will also help enable research into the causes of and cure for dementia.

While COVID-19 has changed many ways we are currently living and interacting, one thing remains: the Canadian spirit of togetherness. We hope you will join us to show that no matter what the world looks like, we are still united to support people affected by dementia.